By accessing the most advanced neural network voice engine of Microsoft Azure, all voice in the game has been updated.
A new construction mode has been added. After the novice task is completed, he can choose the construction mode to obtain almost unlimited all materials and gain the ability to control the day and night. However, he will also lose the leaderboard function and cannot enter the player camp in story mode.
Refuge update for 27 February 2023
New Voice Engine and Building Mode
