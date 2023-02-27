 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Refuge update for 27 February 2023

New Voice Engine and Building Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 10646673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By accessing the most advanced neural network voice engine of Microsoft Azure, all voice in the game has been updated.
A new construction mode has been added. After the novice task is completed, he can choose the construction mode to obtain almost unlimited all materials and gain the ability to control the day and night. However, he will also lose the leaderboard function and cannot enter the player camp in story mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link