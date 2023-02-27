 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 27 February 2023

Day 2 Patch

Build 10646613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Italian localization, special thanks to DavideEDN!
  • fixed the blocked UI issue after defeating the final bosses
  • added missing pickup sounds
  • added drone death
  • minor bug fixes
  • minor adjustments to some items

