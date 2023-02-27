- Italian localization, special thanks to DavideEDN!
- fixed the blocked UI issue after defeating the final bosses
- added missing pickup sounds
- added drone death
- minor bug fixes
- minor adjustments to some items
Scrappage update for 27 February 2023
Day 2 Patch
