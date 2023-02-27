 Skip to content

Partum Artifex update for 27 February 2023

Partum Artifex v1.01 Patch

Build 10646542

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first-ever patch for Partum Artifex is here! I'm gonna be honest, there's not too much going on in this patch but a few minor changes:

  • Fixed blueprint texture in the shed
  • Added more hints related to the clock puzzle
  • Implemented new sounds and replaced some old item sounds
  • Added some missing subtitles
  • Some notes contain more information related to puzzles
  • Spelling mistakes (there are plenty left to fix)

If you find any bugs or have any feedback, please let us know in the discussions inside the community hub!

