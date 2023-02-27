Partum Artifex v1.01 Patch

The first-ever patch for Partum Artifex is here! I'm gonna be honest, there's not too much going on in this patch but a few minor changes:

Fixed blueprint texture in the shed

Added more hints related to the clock puzzle

Implemented new sounds and replaced some old item sounds

Added some missing subtitles

Some notes contain more information related to puzzles

Spelling mistakes (there are plenty left to fix)

If you find any bugs or have any feedback, please let us know in the discussions inside the community hub!