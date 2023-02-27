Partum Artifex v1.01 Patch

The first-ever patch for Partum Artifex is here! I'm gonna be honest, there's not too much going on in this patch but a few minor changes:
- Fixed blueprint texture in the shed
- Added more hints related to the clock puzzle
- Implemented new sounds and replaced some old item sounds
- Added some missing subtitles
- Some notes contain more information related to puzzles
- Spelling mistakes (there are plenty left to fix)
If you find any bugs or have any feedback, please let us know in the discussions inside the community hub!
