Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98911

Bug fixes and updates
- Adjust the item altar: the image is changed, the maximum level is increased to 8, and the function is changed to choose an item.
- [Clown] The survival time of bullets summoned by skill 2 is increased to 16 seconds.
- [Clown] summoned buddies, the range of effect is doubled.
- Now Hard and Very Hard, increase late stage enemy level growth.
- Now the damage done by the Blood Altar will not cause the mission to fail.
- Now the item [Water Gun] will not play sound effects when there is no target.
- Now when unlocking a skill variant, it is directly enabled.
- Improved treasure chest price display mechanism.
- Fixed the problem that the camera would not move in some scenes.
- Fixed the problem that multiple items may be obtained after selecting an item.
- Fixed [Assasin] not causing double damage when using skin 2 + skill 1 to use variant 2.
- Fixed the problem that the UI does not switch when using soldiers to switch equipment on the client side.
