 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 27 February 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98911

Share · View all patches · Build 10646496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Adjust the item altar: the image is changed, the maximum level is increased to 8, and the function is changed to choose an item.
  • [Clown] The survival time of bullets summoned by skill 2 is increased to 16 seconds.
  • [Clown] summoned buddies, the range of effect is doubled.
  • Now Hard and Very Hard, increase late stage enemy level growth.
  • Now the damage done by the Blood Altar will not cause the mission to fail.
  • Now the item [Water Gun] will not play sound effects when there is no target.
  • Now when unlocking a skill variant, it is directly enabled.
  • Improved treasure chest price display mechanism.
  • Fixed the problem that the camera would not move in some scenes.
  • Fixed the problem that multiple items may be obtained after selecting an item.
  • Fixed [Assasin] not causing double damage when using skin 2 + skill 1 to use variant 2.
  • Fixed the problem that the UI does not switch when using soldiers to switch equipment on the client side.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link