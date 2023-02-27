Beta - v0.1.00c Patch Notes

IMPORTANT: This update includes changes to how saving works in an attempt to prevent rare instances where save files became corrupted, but it's possible that these changes may affect your existing save file. If you are worried about this, I recommend that you wait for future beta patches or until this patch is out of beta.
Enemies
- Clockwork Cannon: Attack cooldown reduced from 4 clock ticks to 3, missile damage radius increased.
- Clockwork Golem: Laser range increased from 16 tiles to 18, maximum and initial laser turn rates reduced, laser warning duration increased.
- Spinner: Maximum move speed while spinning increased.
Emblems
- Dark Thirst: Mana restore changed from 2% of max. mana to 1%.
Spells
- Rework - Stone Skin (Crash, previously Bash): While the shield is active, dashing stuns enemies within 2.5 tiles of the destination for 2 seconds.
Other
- Challenge Level VI: A banner message now appears when the invasion portal spawns.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where data was not being saved (introduced in v0.1.00b).
- Fixed bug where cooldown reduction was being displayed incorrectly in the player stat panel for cooldown speed.
- Fixed bug where Black Hole spell was incorrectly labelled as an arcane spell.
- Fixed bug where Static Discharge (Automatic) spell crashed the game upon use (introduced in v0.1.00b).
- Fixed bug where Clockwork Golem enemies weren't moving.
Changed depots in developer branch