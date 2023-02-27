 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Composer update for 27 February 2023

1.13.3 Update on beta branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10646468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update v1.13.3

Interface

  • [Preview] Hold ctrl to show the color of the hovering pixel.
  • [Graph] Add an option to enter the group by right-click menu.
  • [Graph] Context menu now shows display name if set.

Nodes

  • New flood fill node

  • Array processors now have options for expanding array input into all combinations of values.

  • [Hex, Tri grid] Seamless tile color.

  • [Perlin noise] Add option to disable tiling.

  • [Perlin noise] Make high iteration value look less repetitive.

  • [CSV file in] Setting "Convert to number" will set the output type to number.

  • [Export] Now show the input surface in the graph.

  • [Export] Image sequence index now starts at 1.

  • [Round corner] Output now keep the color.

  • [Array add] Now accept dynamic inputs.

Bug

  • Fix palette value not update automatically.
  • Fix array processor not recognize palette array.
  • [Export] Fix node runs twice when in a loop.
  • [Preview] Fix horizontal and vertical tiling errors.
  • [Camera] Fix background not moving.
  • [RigidSim] Fix object not rendering.
  • Area fill surface now works properly with other area types.
  • Two-point area type now movable.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10646468
Depot 2299511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link