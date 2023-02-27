1.13.3 Update on beta branch

Update v1.13.3
Interface
- [Preview] Hold ctrl to show the color of the hovering pixel.
- [Graph] Add an option to enter the group by right-click menu.
- [Graph] Context menu now shows display name if set.
Nodes
New flood fill node
Array processors now have options for expanding array input into all combinations of values.
[Hex, Tri grid] Seamless tile color.
[Perlin noise] Add option to disable tiling.
[Perlin noise] Make high iteration value look less repetitive.
[CSV file in] Setting "Convert to number" will set the output type to number.
[Export] Now show the input surface in the graph.
[Export] Image sequence index now starts at 1.
[Round corner] Output now keep the color.
[Array add] Now accept dynamic inputs.
Bug
- Fix palette value not update automatically.
- Fix array processor not recognize palette array.
- [Export] Fix node runs twice when in a loop.
- [Preview] Fix horizontal and vertical tiling errors.
- [Camera] Fix background not moving.
- [RigidSim] Fix object not rendering.
- Area fill surface now works properly with other area types.
- Two-point area type now movable.
