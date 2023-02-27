Hotfix 1.3.6.1

↻ Changed: music on 'Bone Pit' & 'Sunset Swamp' at the request of their creator

✓ Fixed: Vacuum Trap skill wrong radius

✓ Fixed: Potatoes flying from head

✓ Fixed: Mushroom skill spores colliding with caught Witch before she disappears causing mushrooms to sprout in the air

✓ Fixed: Skin Selection menus showing notify icons for all categories when first opened since game start

✓ Fixed: Sluggish Skin Selection menus

✓ Fixed: Health number for Witches is not showing the correct value

✓ Fixed: Spectators being able to go through the map border on 'Martin's Chamber’, 'Sunset Swamp' & ‘Singing Sanctuary’

✓ Fixed: Several structures using the wrong material on the new featured maps

✓ Fixed: Several broken spots on the new featured maps

✓ Fixed: Collision wall going through a house on 'Singing Sanctuary'

✓ Fixed: End score screen not disappearing for spectators in Fill A Pot Mode

✓ Fixed: Witch skills in Creative Mode using mana

✓ Fixed: Legacy Potato has no impact effect