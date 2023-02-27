Hotfixes and smaller changes

- You no longer need to beat a difficulty to access the difficulty altar and all difficulties.
- Fixed Bug: Ambience Volume slider not working
- General menu alignment improved
- Prevented damage flashing on some inanimate objects
- "Cannot unlock skill" text was not localized
