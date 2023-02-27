 Skip to content

Source of Madness update for 27 February 2023

Hotfixes and smaller changes

  • You no longer need to beat a difficulty to access the difficulty altar and all difficulties.
  • Fixed Bug: Ambience Volume slider not working
  • General menu alignment improved
  • Prevented damage flashing on some inanimate objects
  • "Cannot unlock skill" text was not localized

