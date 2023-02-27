New Sticker Feature, Loans and Market Share and new Neon Signs!

Greetings Metalheads!

It’s with a great amount of joy that I offer you today the Vintage Records from Hell update!

And with this update comes a new feature : Metalheads Stickers!(tm)

THE NEW FEATURE

Metalheads Stickers are a way to give personality to your store!

These stickers can be found when doing the “Work on Financials” task which consists of looking between couch cushions for coins, raiding the laundromat, recycling cans…

The game features 100 unique Metalheads Stickers for you to collect and stick on the wall of your heavy metal record shop.

Note: I've also added a new Character scene where you get introduced to the Metalheads stickers.



NEON SIGNS!

I always wanted to update the wall logo and the window decal and finally, I took time last week to do so.

I’ve also added an extra update level to each and now, both end with a nice red neon pentagram!

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

• A new achievement has been added called “Lots of Stickers” and is awarded to the player collects 100 stickers!

LOANS

A few players have been struggling with the loans payments and/or interest rates. Based on this feedback the loans less brutal would help new players get past the ten first days of the game.

• Loans are now less brutal.

• Interest rates and daily payments have been adjusted.

TASK

• Two task rewards have been adjusted to give players more money during the 10 first crucial days. ( Buy 5 vintage records and Sell vintage records now awards you with $100 each instead of $50 )

• Two new tasks were added to feature the Metalheads Stickers feature.

MARKET SHARE

Hardcore players have been trying to gain more and more market share, but this task took too long in the previous iteration of the game.

• Gaining market share should be about three times faster.

FIXES,ADJUSTMENTS AND TYPOS.

As usual, working on a new update is always a great time to fix or adjust some workflow and correct some typos.

• You can now use ESC to exit the build view.

• Fixed a few typos.

I think that’s everything!

As usual, I’d like to thank everyone who took time to send over feedback and help out. A one-person development team is quite small and having players chip-in really helps elevate the game to...well...a better game! :)

Have a great week and...rock on!