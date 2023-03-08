Features and customizations
-
The step to start the ingame story is made by a first boss.
- "Blargh the Great Devourer" can be found at the corrupted mana collectors, to the west of the portal ruins.
- The battle is accented by the new storm weather effect.
- Slime puddles inflict the first abnormal condition on you: you slow down for a short time.
- The boss leaves behind a mineable slime box, a slime armor and slime balls. The latter will get a use in the future.
- A new achievement is awarded for defeating the boss.
- It can currently still happen that the battlefield is not generated. In this case, a new game must be started.
-
When you die, you will now leave behind a tombstone that contains your items.
- The tombstone can be used like a box to recover your items.
- If the tombstone is mined, you can take it with you as a decoration, but you can no longer use it as a crate.
- A marker at the edge of the screen indicates the direction to the tombstone, similar to the marker back to the home totem.
-
In combat, stamina is now used to attack. In return, the short invulnerability time after hitting mobs is removed.
-
Walls, fences, floors, and some crafting materials now require fewer resources and/or have a higher yield.
-
Mycelium can now be removed with both the shovel and the hoe.
-
A water trough can now be crafted at the carpenter's table. It is purely decorative at this point.
-
The bucket can now be made on the carpenter's table.
-
Swamp grass now spawns in waters of the swamp biome.
-
The graphics for the chicken egg and the egg nest have been improved.
-
Minor improvement to the flashing of hit mobs.
-
Minor performance updates to entity generation and display sorting.
Bugfixes
- Special Places were sometimes not registered correctly in the save file, resulting in fewer Special Places.
- When being knocked back by a hit, it was still possible to attack at the same time.
- In windowed mode, the mouse cursor position did not match the marker in the game world.
- On some resolutions, the pointer movement speed with a controller was different.
Coming soon
- In-game beginning of the story.
- Map generator improvements.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83
Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC
Website
https://pad-soft.de/
Changed files in this update