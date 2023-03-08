 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 8 March 2023

Blargh the Great Devourer

Features and customizations

  • The step to start the ingame story is made by a first boss.

    • "Blargh the Great Devourer" can be found at the corrupted mana collectors, to the west of the portal ruins.
    • The battle is accented by the new storm weather effect.
    • Slime puddles inflict the first abnormal condition on you: you slow down for a short time.
    • The boss leaves behind a mineable slime box, a slime armor and slime balls. The latter will get a use in the future.
    • A new achievement is awarded for defeating the boss.
    • It can currently still happen that the battlefield is not generated. In this case, a new game must be started.

  • When you die, you will now leave behind a tombstone that contains your items.

    • The tombstone can be used like a box to recover your items.
    • If the tombstone is mined, you can take it with you as a decoration, but you can no longer use it as a crate.
    • A marker at the edge of the screen indicates the direction to the tombstone, similar to the marker back to the home totem.

  • In combat, stamina is now used to attack. In return, the short invulnerability time after hitting mobs is removed.

  • Walls, fences, floors, and some crafting materials now require fewer resources and/or have a higher yield.

  • Mycelium can now be removed with both the shovel and the hoe.

  • A water trough can now be crafted at the carpenter's table. It is purely decorative at this point.

  • The bucket can now be made on the carpenter's table.

  • Swamp grass now spawns in waters of the swamp biome.

  • The graphics for the chicken egg and the egg nest have been improved.

  • Minor improvement to the flashing of hit mobs.

  • Minor performance updates to entity generation and display sorting.

Bugfixes

  • Special Places were sometimes not registered correctly in the save file, resulting in fewer Special Places.
  • When being knocked back by a hit, it was still possible to attack at the same time.
  • In windowed mode, the mouse cursor position did not match the marker in the game world.
  • On some resolutions, the pointer movement speed with a controller was different.

Coming soon

  • In-game beginning of the story.
  • Map generator improvements.

