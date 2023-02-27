Update 27.02.2023

GAMEPLAY
-
New Item - Small Oxygen Bottle
-
New Item - Medium Oxygen Bottle
-
New Device - Enhanced Turbine Engine
-
Breakable switches on ladders and doors
-
Underdust - Progression iteration
-
Underdust Test - Saving mechanism
-
Virus Sample Analyzer UI Improvement
-
Research Station UI fixes
-
Damage System balance
-
Boosters are no longer usable from action bar
-
Added various missing icons
INPUTS
- Key binding support for more actions
- Research Station gamepad support
FIXES
- Insect catcher should no longer get damaged by moths caught on lure
- Fixed crash in quests when completing a subquest that uses "polling" also completes a main quest
- Fixed a bug where sometimes players couldn't upgrade balloon
- Underdust doors should no longer cause players to get stuck if you save game while they are open
- Lift battery is not longer consumed after save / load
- Scanning Lobster Chilli no longer returns empty notification
Changed files in this update