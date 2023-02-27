 Skip to content

Forever Skies Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Update 27.02.2023

Forever Skies Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Update 27.02.2023

Build 10646045

GAMEPLAY

  • New Item - Small Oxygen Bottle

  • New Item - Medium Oxygen Bottle

  • New Device - Enhanced Turbine Engine

  • Breakable switches on ladders and doors

  • Underdust - Progression iteration

  • Underdust Test - Saving mechanism

  • Virus Sample Analyzer UI Improvement

  • Research Station UI fixes

  • Damage System balance

  • Boosters are no longer usable from action bar

  • Added various missing icons

INPUTS

  • Key binding support for more actions
  • Research Station gamepad support

FIXES

  • Insect catcher should no longer get damaged by moths caught on lure
  • Fixed crash in quests when completing a subquest that uses "polling" also completes a main quest
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes players couldn't upgrade balloon
  • Underdust doors should no longer cause players to get stuck if you save game while they are open
  • Lift battery is not longer consumed after save / load
  • Scanning Lobster Chilli no longer returns empty notification

