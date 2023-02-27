- Fixed the BUG where random events could not be closed in certain situations.
- Fixed the BUG where the merchant upgrade interface could not be closed in certain situations.
- Fixed the BUG where some random event effects were not working.
- Fixed the BUG where employees were being recruited repeatedly in certain situations.
中华一商 update for 27 February 2023
V1.1.2-PATCH6 update
