 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

中华一商 update for 27 February 2023

V1.1.2-PATCH6 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10645928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the BUG where random events could not be closed in certain situations.
  2. Fixed the BUG where the merchant upgrade interface could not be closed in certain situations.
  3. Fixed the BUG where some random event effects were not working.
  4. Fixed the BUG where employees were being recruited repeatedly in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101081
  • Loading history…
Depot 2101082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link