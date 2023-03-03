v1.6.15 - The Cross-Script Command Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is a minor update week! We are adding new communication channels between add-ons and mods so that they can communicate with each other.

This is a useful new extension to the modding API to allow add-on creators to communicate between different add-ons. This means you can have add-ons that can extend each other, or otherwise just react.

We have been using this new API ourselves and now the hospital ships will travel to some missions where they can be useful. This means that you will have a floating hospital en-route to mission locations to assist in career mode.

As well as this new extension, we have implemented some fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for full details.

We continue working hard on the new Oil Industry Major Update! It is almost ready and we can't wait for release.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.15

Feature - #8113 Cross script commands

This week's update features a new addon lua feature and 3 small fixes as we prepare for the release of the upcoming major update.

Cross script commands allow addon scripts to send commands to each other as if they were a player.

For this week's update we have also updated the default AI hospital boats to navigate towards emergency missions to provide closer hospital destinations for missions at sea.

Fix - #16497 #16886 #17848 Fix equipment not being dropped from characters respawning with the UI button before death

Fix - #16480 Removed non-functional clear axis button from gamepad controls

Fix - #16779 Buzzer sfx blending speed (volume near sfx start)

Addon Lua: