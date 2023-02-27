Update: Bramboo fix, Life Events and Autonamer+

A new update has just been deployed. The changes are as follows:

There was a bug in the Bramboo script which caused its fruit color to not work correctly when red. If the color was red, the fruit would always become extremely red instead of having a possible range like the other colors.

This has now been fixed.

Thanks to Verm for pointing this out!

We have added an alternative to the Autonamer which is called Autonamer+. This works just like the regular Autonamer, but will name all Creatures instead of only Norns.

We have updated the life events script to fix a bug regarding when bodies of dead Creatures disappear.

In the game as-is, previously Creature bodies would only disappear after they have been seen by the camera.

This was an annoyance during wolfling runs as over time, corpses would pile up in the game world without user input to move the camera to look at them to make them disappear.

In notes from the original developers, we found a proposed solution to this issue: once the life event notification of a creature's death disappears (e.g. because too many other notifications have appeared in the meantime), the timer to make the body vanish should also activate.

As we set out to implement this, we realized a script to do that already exists in the game. However, a bug in this script caused it to activate only when a Creature's birth event notification disappeared (instead of when death notifications disappear). Obviously, this had no effect on a Creature that was still alive.

This should be fixed now!