Definitely Not Fried Chicken update for 27 February 2023

Hotfix #3

The first hit's free...and the second....and the third! We've got a big batch of performance improvements in this patch that are going to make the game more stable, faster, and lighter, something that is going to affect every dealer!

Here's what we're addressing this round of hotfixes!

  • Faster and more reliable saving and loading.

  • Steam achievements

  • Cloudy meth is now boxed by employees assigned to Cloudy Meth as opposed to employees who were assigned to deliveries.

  • Fixed an issue regarding cash registers not being used by customers even though no customer was being served.

  • Fixed an issue where delivery vehicles would get stuck on roads.

As a reminder: Here is how to backup your save:

Go to;
steamlibrary>Steamapps>common>dopeloop>dnfc_data>streamingassets>facilitydata
and saving the BYTES file in a folder.

If you want to know what's on our radar to fix, check out this thread!, We're still working on the issues here

We'll continue dealing out fixes as we work our way through to 1.0!
Thank you all for your support!

