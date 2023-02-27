 Skip to content

Project Absentia update for 27 February 2023

Early Access Episode 1 version 1.6

Build 10645646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A major patch for Episode 1 to tide y'all over while we work on Episode 2.

This will break existing saves due to the way the cutscene code hooked into existing levels, use the usual beta branch method.

  • New and improved cutscene skipping! Both dedicated cutscene maps and in-game exposition can be skipped by pressing and holding the +use key (default E on Keyboards)! No more wonky menu options needed!
  • Backported a bunch of Quality of Life improvements, namely fixing weapon HUD sprite scaling and better gibs.
  • Updated WIGZDoom to a more recent version
  • Changed some default settings for newcomers, like disabling SSAO.
  • Dropped support for the Tyne Deskstation

