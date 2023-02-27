 Skip to content

Second Front update for 27 February 2023

small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10645617

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.16

  • tried to fix the burning wreck bug
  • and possible hang bug
  • added note to not use shifted maps for not campaign scenarios
  • minor fixes and improvments, should load and play faster now.

Changed files in this update

Second Front Wargame Content Depot 1148491
