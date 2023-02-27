Tower! Places 1 Update

- ADDED manual control of the airport lights
- ADDED restore camera positions
- IMPROVED parking position improvements at KLAX
- IMPROVED KRDU taxi routing and pathfinding
- FIXED hook up the pushback vehicle before contacting the ground controller
- FIXED traffic density slider
- IMPROVED typos
- FIXED multiplayer mode the gates aren't connecting on the client's side
- UNDER INVESTIGATION blank screens for some users
- FIXED no A380 in KLAX
- FIXED some broken gates at KLAX
- IMPROVED gate issues at KRDU
- FIXED KRDU taxiway T6 between taxiway B and Taxiway F is mislabeled as T7
- FIXED KLAX the sayname and readname fields for C5 contain "CHARLIE,FOUR", same as C4 does
- IMPROVED planes are pushed into the buildings KLAX
- IMPROVED planes are pushed into the building KRDU
- IMPROVED unresponsive parking position at KLGA
- NEW camera FOV modes
- FIXED in multiplayer arrivals won't get completed on the client's end
- IMPROVED planes start their engines before pushback
- UNDER INVESTIGATION On some computers pilot voices can't be heard
- FIXED METAR is not updating during gameplay
- ADDED new command: pull back to the gate
- FIXED landing gear comes out late
- IMPROVED duplicated GA traffic
- ADDED new airport: TXKF
- IMPROVED terminal assignments to allow more control over regional terminals
- FIXED METAR screen wasn't editable
- FIXED pause or weird readout for taxiways
- ADDED follow camera (similar to Tower!3D)
- ADDED save, and load game (single-player)
- ADDED request crossing from the pilots only after 5 minutes of waiting (selectable from the config)
- FIXED five by five doesn't work
- ADDED improved gate logic for regional airlines
- FIXED departing plane doesn't rotate on the client's computer
