Tower! Simulator 3 update for 27 February 2023

Tower! Places 1 Update

Tower! Places 1 Update

27 February 2023

Build 10645615

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ADDED manual control of the airport lights
  • ADDED restore camera positions
  • IMPROVED parking position improvements at KLAX
  • IMPROVED KRDU taxi routing and pathfinding
  • FIXED hook up the pushback vehicle before contacting the ground controller
  • FIXED traffic density slider
  • IMPROVED typos
  • FIXED multiplayer mode the gates aren't connecting on the client's side
  • UNDER INVESTIGATION blank screens for some users
  • FIXED no A380 in KLAX
  • FIXED some broken gates at KLAX
  • IMPROVED gate issues at KRDU
  • FIXED KRDU taxiway T6 between taxiway B and Taxiway F is mislabeled as T7
  • FIXED KLAX the sayname and readname fields for C5 contain "CHARLIE,FOUR", same as C4 does
  • IMPROVED planes are pushed into the buildings KLAX
  • IMPROVED planes are pushed into the building KRDU
  • IMPROVED unresponsive parking position at KLGA
  • NEW camera FOV modes
  • FIXED in multiplayer arrivals won't get completed on the client's end
  • IMPROVED planes start their engines before pushback
  • UNDER INVESTIGATION On some computers pilot voices can't be heard
  • FIXED METAR is not updating during gameplay
  • ADDED new command: pull back to the gate
  • FIXED landing gear comes out late
  • IMPROVED duplicated GA traffic
  • ADDED new airport: TXKF
  • IMPROVED terminal assignments to allow more control over regional terminals
  • FIXED METAR screen wasn't editable
  • FIXED pause or weird readout for taxiways
  • ADDED follow camera (similar to Tower!3D)
  • ADDED save, and load game (single-player)
  • ADDED request crossing from the pilots only after 5 minutes of waiting (selectable from the config)
  • FIXED five by five doesn't work
  • ADDED improved gate logic for regional airlines
  • FIXED departing plane doesn't rotate on the client's computer

