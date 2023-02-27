Maintenance on February 27th (Mon)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 27th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- February 27th (Mon), 12:00~12:10 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.043 Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fixed the issue where the connection was lost when storing items in the warehouse
- Fixed the issue where all players were stopped when a party member disconnects during loading
- Additional gran are given when purchasing premium card packs
ㄴSeparate mail delivery for the same amount of purchase history for existing users
- Decreased experience points for normal monsters in hard mode, increased experience points for boss monsters
- Server stabilizationization
[Illegal Activity Punishment]
Soul Guardians is cracking down on illegal activities and punishing bad users.
We will inform you of the recent list of punished bad users.
<Punishment List>
雪美优 - 7 days suspension.
子 - 3 days suspension.
lue - 3 days suspension.
杰伦 - 3 days suspension.
*osz - 3 days suspension.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update