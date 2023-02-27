Maintenance on February 27th (Mon)

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 27th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

February 27th (Mon), 12:00~12:10 (UTC)

[Precautions]

The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.043 Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

Fixed the issue where the connection was lost when storing items in the warehouse

Fixed the issue where all players were stopped when a party member disconnects during loading

Additional gran are given when purchasing premium card packs

ㄴSeparate mail delivery for the same amount of purchase history for existing users

ㄴSeparate mail delivery for the same amount of purchase history for existing users Decreased experience points for normal monsters in hard mode, increased experience points for boss monsters

Server stabilizationization

[Illegal Activity Punishment]

Soul Guardians is cracking down on illegal activities and punishing bad users.

We will inform you of the recent list of punished bad users.

<Punishment List>

雪美优 - 7 days suspension.

子 - 3 days suspension.

lue - 3 days suspension.

杰伦 - 3 days suspension.

*osz - 3 days suspension.

Thank you.