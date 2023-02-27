 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 27 February 2023

Maintenance on February 27th (Mon)

소울 가디언즈 update for 27 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 27th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • February 27th (Mon), 12:00~12:10 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.043 Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Fixed the issue where the connection was lost when storing items in the warehouse
  • Fixed the issue where all players were stopped when a party member disconnects during loading
  • Additional gran are given when purchasing premium card packs
    ㄴSeparate mail delivery for the same amount of purchase history for existing users
  • Decreased experience points for normal monsters in hard mode, increased experience points for boss monsters
  • Server stabilizationization

[Illegal Activity Punishment]
Soul Guardians is cracking down on illegal activities and punishing bad users.
We will inform you of the recent list of punished bad users.

<Punishment List>
雪美优 - 7 days suspension.
子 - 3 days suspension.
lue - 3 days suspension.
杰伦 - 3 days suspension.
*osz - 3 days suspension.

Thank you.

