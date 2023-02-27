 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roboplant update for 27 February 2023

Hotfix 0.8.10 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10645404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

a quick hotfix is out, thanks for spotting out this bad bug!

Changelog:

  • Fixed: Worker could get stuck over unbuilt Charger VOne

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1613471
  • Loading history…
Depot 1613472
  • Loading history…
Depot 1613474
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link