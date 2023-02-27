Updated - Shadow cascade splits (improving quality of shadows in cockpit)
Fixed - Bug with UI and spacecraft sounds unaffected by master volume
Fixed - Local orbital ‘yellow’ vector glitch (sometimes showing wrong info)
Fixed - Cockpit UI proximity station glitch (sometimes showing wrong station)
Flight Of Nova update for 27 February 2023
[build 760.028] Shadows improvement and Hotfix
