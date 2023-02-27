 Skip to content

Flight Of Nova update for 27 February 2023

[build 760.028] Shadows improvement and Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated - Shadow cascade splits (improving quality of shadows in cockpit)
Fixed - Bug with UI and spacecraft sounds unaffected by master volume
Fixed - Local orbital ‘yellow’ vector glitch (sometimes showing wrong info)
Fixed - Cockpit UI proximity station glitch (sometimes showing wrong station)

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
Flight Of Nova Depot Linux Depot 1069194
  • Loading history…
