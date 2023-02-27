Added Endless Mode. Achievements and new features related to this mode will be update in the following patches
Added 2 new Bladders for early games
Added 2 new Cochlea
Added 2 new Retina
Added an indicator for dropped organs
Added a HP bar for Bosses and Elites
Fixed several UI errors
Bio Prototype update for 27 February 2023
Endless Mode Available
Changed files in this update