Bio Prototype update for 27 February 2023

Endless Mode Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Endless Mode. Achievements and new features related to this mode will be update in the following patches
Added 2 new Bladders for early games
Added 2 new Cochlea
Added 2 new Retina
Added an indicator for dropped organs
Added a HP bar for Bosses and Elites
Fixed several UI errors

