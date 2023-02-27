 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 27 February 2023

0.71.164

Build 10645045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added area light properties: radius, length (allows to create sphere and capsule area lights)
  • improved height fog that affects sky and clouds, added fogDensity parameter, removed fogEnd parameter
  • decals now support normal maps

