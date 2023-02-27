- added area light properties: radius, length (allows to create sphere and capsule area lights)
- improved height fog that affects sky and clouds, added fogDensity parameter, removed fogEnd parameter
- decals now support normal maps
Wicked Engine update for 27 February 2023
0.71.164
Patchnotes via Steam Community
