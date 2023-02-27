Tempest | Update v0.8.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10645006 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 10:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

**The next major update will be Progression Part 1 (v0.9.0), and will make way for the new leveling system; player levels, money, and equipment will be wiped and set to 0, however, to allow users to continue playing as they have been, everyone who has played the game pre-wipe will be fast-tracked to Prestige 1, level 0.

This will reset your progress but keep all difficulties and locations available for play when the reset hits. A future development preview will reveal what your pre-wipes level badge will look like, keep your eyes peeled for that soon!

**

Custom difficulty’s reward values have been overhauled. This should help balance the game closer to the default difficulties and make progression fairer for those who don’t want to min-max their custom games.

The maximum reward value possible is now 15x

Several options have had their rewards reduced

The Apocalypse Challenges’ requirements have been adjusted: Bronze: 6x+ Silver: 10x+ Gold: 15x

Rules have been added to reduce rewards when two options are set to specific values, thus canceling each other out but still giving you a reward. Here are some examples: 0 starting sanity with sanity pills 25% or higher Faster ghosts but player unlimited sprint Broken Fuse Box but Flashlights: On



Triggering one of these combinations will change the custom difficulties option panel to a yellow warning icon. You can hover your cursor over this icon to find out more information on how it is affecting or being affected by other settings.

Several custom options have been adjusted:

“Evidence Given” will now soft cap the reward multiplier. Rewards added above these multipliers will only add 50% of their values to the total reward; 3 Evidence: 4x 2 Evidence: 5x

“Grace Period” 6s has been removed

“Sprint Duration” and “Sprint Recharge” have been removed and will default to: Duration: 3s Recharge: 5s

“Sprint” options have been changed to: Off On Infinite



Insanity

For the best investigators, a new default difficulty has been added: Insanity.

More information can be found in-game on the difficulty selection screen.

Challenge mode

A new weekly rotational difficulty has been added. Each week a different challenge will be available offering unique modes ranging from Intermediate to Insanity and beyond.

26 challenges have been added

A challenge-specific loadout will be provided automatically, for free

Completing the challenge 3 times on the specified map will grant a large money and XP bonus

Each challenge will be available twice a year

You will lose nothing if you fail or die

Sunny Meadows’ staff weren’t just experimenting on people, they were seriously trying to unearth something unnatural:

Monkey Paw

A severed paw that grants a wish for those who ask it. Be warned, the wish may not be worth the consequences:

Wishes can be found scattered inside Sunny Meadows Mental Institution and will be added to your Journal when found.

The number of wishes you have will correspond to the difficulty or reward multiplier for that contract:

0x – 1.9x Rewards: 5 wishes

2x – 2.9x Rewards: 4 wishes

3x Rewards or higher: 3 wishes

Note: After 2 weeks, these patch notes will be updated with the details of every wish

The shop computer has had some UI improvements

Shop and Storage has been recreated, acting like an online shopping basket

Added an “all equipment” loadout

You can now tick “auto-add” to your loadout, to add it as soon as you join a lobby

Strange symbols have been spotted in the warehouse, what could they mean? Get searching for an answer!

Crucifix uses will now have new textures, effects and sounds when used

Updated all UV shaders! UV effects will now be much more accurate and work when shining another light over the UV light. Additionally, UV effects will now fade out over time, instead of disappearing instantly

“The Tower” Tarot Card will now additionally double all ghost activity for 20s

Weather particles lighting have been improved and now work with the sky light, helping them look more realistic (no more ashy black snow!)

All windows will now have new raindrop effects on them if it's raining, and additional sounds in all maps similar to Tanglewood’s

Several foliage objects will now be affected by windy weather outside

You will now receive an in-game message when a new game update is available to download

A Broken Fuse Box’s sparks now bounce on nearby objects instead of clipping through them

Reduced the range and resolution of several environmental lights slightly. This should decrease the chance of your shadows becoming overly pixelated when having lots of lights turned on in a location, and decreasing the chance of an object hitting the “maximum lights” limit (e.g. resulting in black floors or DOTS casting no light)

The time between hunts will now be the same if the ghost uses a crucifix or if it hunts (20s for Demon, 25s for other ghost types)

The ghost's room will no longer be visible on the Haunted Mirror when you use it at 0% sanity

Ghost orbs can no longer go through walls into a different room

Fog quality settings have been changed for better visual clarity across all settings Low – Downsampling at 2, no shadows Medium – No downsampling, no shadows High – No downsampling, receive shadows Blur has been removed

Renamed Daily and Weekly Challenges to Daily and Weekly Tasks, to avoid confusion with the new Challenge Mode difficulty

Several icons have been improved

Improved and fixed the visuals of light sources on the PC monitors in Prison

Improved the visuals of the collectible cabinets in the warehouse lobby

Lighting a Summoning Circle candle with no sanity will now extinguish it instantly. Note: Lighting the 5th candle with no sanity will cause an instant hunt

Saying "goodbye" on the Ouija Board no longer counts toward challenges

Renamed the High School bathrooms to make it clearer where they are

Failing to join a room with a password now gives a more descriptive error

The night vision camera effect will now adjust brightness when entering and exiting foggy areas

Ghosts can no longer interact with windows on the floor below them, in both Farmhouse locations

Voice recognition will now work for all players if other players loaded in slowly

Removed several safe spots in Prison, Maple Lodge Campsite, and School

Several shaders and materials will now render correctly

The Voodoo Doll can no longer stop hunts

Using the Voodoo Doll, Tarot Cards, Music Box and the Summoning Circle will now count towards the “use Cursed Possessions” task

Items will no longer teleport in the SM Courtyard when thrown in specific spots

Patched up some holes in the Sunny Meadows Courtyard floor

Removed an invisible wall upstairs in Edgefield

Improved Anisotropic textures for radiators, rugs, outside ground, SM flooring

Ghosts can now kill you on the blue beds in house maps

Ghosts can now detect active electronic equipment if they were grabbed when active

Voice recognition will no longer work if you have the ‘text’ voice recognition option enabled

The Apocalypse stickers will now show in Singleplayer instead of Multiplayer

A book in the Sunny Meadows Courtyard is no longer only a shadow

Removed several shadow rendering issues in Sunny Meadows and Tanglewood

Thaye will now have the correct interaction rate before aging

Window knocks now count as an interaction for stats

Tasks featuring “Asylum” will now display “Sunny Meadows”

You can no longer sprint or move while in the death room

Setting a preset for a custom difficulty and changing a cursed possession, will no longer apply that change to the actual preset difficulty, instead of just the Custom game you are editing

Standing in DOTS light will no longer stop sanity drain

You can now see your hands on your monitor when in VR and smooth camera is enabled

Ghost orbs can no longer be seen with a photo camera

The ball in the upstairs Ridgeview closet will no longer glitch when the hiding spot is blocked

Ghost orbs in the outside "rooms" in Camp Woodwind will no longer be very high above the ground

Video cameras will now receive the ghost glitch effects

The “Sky Light” will now turn on and off accurately with your settings

Lighter flame is now being considered for the Onryo hunt ability when blown out

An Onryo will now have a higher chance to blow out a flame, the more players that are dead, instead of a lower chance

Hunts will now end of all players are outside

The haunted mirror will now drain a minimum of 20 sanity per use instead of 27

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team