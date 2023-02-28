2.28 Update Bulletin

Add the Five Elements of Linggan related life case, no longer have to repeat SL (do not choose the extra green life case of Linggan, it may conflict)

Added a progress bar for the duration of the Hijackdan

Fixed some issues where experience and the spirit root sometimes don't match in the game

Optimize the problem of lag in closed meditation, and change it to Reincarnation for thousands of years (with caution).

Fixed incorrect exit and re-entry position in the secret realm

Now Zongmen are free of restrictions and can fly with swords. Other NPCS can also come and go

Optimized the increasing memory problems in SL

Fixed the issue of not being able to enter the new gate due to premature joining of the gate

Newly hatched spirit monsters are now in direct combat by default

Lower the barriers to gift-giving

Fixed the initial damage of sword light differentiation being incorrect

Reduced the number of talisman dropped by NPCS while NPC drops were also reduced

Being asked for items by NPCS now reduces favorability

Low power NPC enemies will now run away

Fixed the problem of double repair getting stuck

Fixed the problem of new users not being able to enter