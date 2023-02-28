2.28 Update Bulletin
Add the Five Elements of Linggan related life case, no longer have to repeat SL (do not choose the extra green life case of Linggan, it may conflict)
Added a progress bar for the duration of the Hijackdan
Fixed some issues where experience and the spirit root sometimes don't match in the game
Optimize the problem of lag in closed meditation, and change it to Reincarnation for thousands of years (with caution).
Fixed incorrect exit and re-entry position in the secret realm
Now Zongmen are free of restrictions and can fly with swords. Other NPCS can also come and go
Optimized the increasing memory problems in SL
Fixed the issue of not being able to enter the new gate due to premature joining of the gate
Newly hatched spirit monsters are now in direct combat by default
Lower the barriers to gift-giving
Fixed the initial damage of sword light differentiation being incorrect
Reduced the number of talisman dropped by NPCS while NPC drops were also reduced
Being asked for items by NPCS now reduces favorability
Low power NPC enemies will now run away
Fixed the problem of double repair getting stuck
Fixed the problem of new users not being able to enter
Optimized the problem that the probability of small ratio and large ratio will be stuck
