 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 27 February 2023

1.3.51

Share · View all patches · Build 10644956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spoiled milk will slow down enemies instead of locking them in place
  • Added new missions for ability Devour
  • Added a new main menu variant, pretty rare
  • There will be more missions available in the mission room
  • Fixed sometimes players aren't unable to feed other players

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link