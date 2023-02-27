- Spoiled milk will slow down enemies instead of locking them in place
- Added new missions for ability Devour
- Added a new main menu variant, pretty rare
- There will be more missions available in the mission room
- Fixed sometimes players aren't unable to feed other players
Floor44 update for 27 February 2023
1.3.51
Patchnotes via Steam Community
