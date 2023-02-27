- Farmesrs and fishers don't go to the same spot on load
- Some objects cant be picked previously now pickable
- Now you can deselect objects
- Some items not present in the menu, but present on the field removed
- Godes attack spots diverse more
- All items in Creative mode are unlocked from the start
Cthulhu pub update for 27 February 2023
Bug fixes and a drop of love
