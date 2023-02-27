 Skip to content

Cthulhu pub update for 27 February 2023

Bug fixes and a drop of love

Build 10644927

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Farmesrs and fishers don't go to the same spot on load
  • Some objects cant be picked previously now pickable
  • Now you can deselect objects
  • Some items not present in the menu, but present on the field removed
  • Godes attack spots diverse more
  • All items in Creative mode are unlocked from the start

