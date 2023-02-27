 Skip to content

The Cenozoic Era update for 27 February 2023

Patch 0.0.4.7

Patch 0.0.4.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes issues for player despawning, teleportation bug when growing/spawning, killing a player while holding them in your mouth, bodies decaying rapidly, and a few other small things we found during testing

