Fixes issues for player despawning, teleportation bug when growing/spawning, killing a player while holding them in your mouth, bodies decaying rapidly, and a few other small things we found during testing
The Cenozoic Era update for 27 February 2023
Patch 0.0.4.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
