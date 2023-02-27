v2.2.0.1 patch

-added gallery images

-adjusted item display in inventory to show another row of items

-fixed manic pixie spazzing out when hit with stasis

-fixed nite not being recruitable in safe areas

-fixed sublevels not resetting when entering a new area

-recruits no longer teleport to you if you're over a pit

-minor visual changes

also, since you're my captive audience, you guys should check out a neat little jam game I contributed some art & music to:

https://comfiedev.itch.io/goth-vs-coots

I'm thinking about adding the protagonist as a character in project malice

also some of the gallery images i just added include a few characters i plan on adding as well, tee-hee!