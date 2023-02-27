v2.2.0.1 patch

-added gallery images
-adjusted item display in inventory to show another row of items
-fixed manic pixie spazzing out when hit with stasis
-fixed nite not being recruitable in safe areas
-fixed sublevels not resetting when entering a new area
-recruits no longer teleport to you if you're over a pit
-minor visual changes
also, since you're my captive audience, you guys should check out a neat little jam game I contributed some art & music to:
https://comfiedev.itch.io/goth-vs-coots
I'm thinking about adding the protagonist as a character in project malice
also some of the gallery images i just added include a few characters i plan on adding as well, tee-hee!
