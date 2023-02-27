Patch notes EA 1.0.2

Fixed agressive duck volume of SFX sounds, thanks @thicciceberg.

Fixed instances where player might get stuck.

Fixed instances where player might get ejected up in the air.

Multiple level design improvements.

Updated some tutorials for more clarity.

Thanks to everyone who played on release day! With your help, we will continue improving the game as much as we can.

Multiple languages support is now taking priority, we should have updates on this in a couple of weeks.