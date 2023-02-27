 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 27 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.72 – Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10644864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Punch rate
  • World moving boats wasn’t replicating properly for MP
  • Boat movement getting triggered by outliner zone
  • Standing torch cooking name
  • Tree felling animation timeline
  • Fixed some instances where the AI could still navigate underwater
  • Fleeing Deer getting stuck and unable to move (no more easy kills… maybe?)

Changed

  • Removed ambient gunshots and screams as there are usually enough going on anyway
  • Reduced amount of ambient sounds
  • Removed some of the more unrealistic wolf howls
  • Increased night scary sound volume
  • Outliner has been disabled while I work on a different solution. The current method isn’t great for performance and also I’m not sure if visually this is the direction the game should go in.
  • Reduced auto kill rewards (way too OP)

Added

  • Improved punch animations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link