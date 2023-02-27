Territory – Alpha 5.72 – Fixes

Fixed
- Punch rate
- World moving boats wasn’t replicating properly for MP
- Boat movement getting triggered by outliner zone
- Standing torch cooking name
- Tree felling animation timeline
- Fixed some instances where the AI could still navigate underwater
- Fleeing Deer getting stuck and unable to move (no more easy kills… maybe?)
Changed
- Removed ambient gunshots and screams as there are usually enough going on anyway
- Reduced amount of ambient sounds
- Removed some of the more unrealistic wolf howls
- Increased night scary sound volume
- Outliner has been disabled while I work on a different solution. The current method isn’t great for performance and also I’m not sure if visually this is the direction the game should go in.
- Reduced auto kill rewards (way too OP)
Added
- Improved punch animations
