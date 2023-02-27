 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

异世界的城主大人 update for 27 February 2023

Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10644814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem of opening the chat interface
  2. Repair the display bug of the skill stone interface
  3. Optimize the registration of the Golden Plain, you can directly drag the heroes who have already entered the battle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2313131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link