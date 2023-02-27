 Skip to content

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge update for 27 February 2023

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge has been updated to Ver 1.0.3!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated February 27, 2023)

・ Fixed an issue where new sub-weapons would not be unlocked if the game is exited during a post-boss cutscene.
・ Fixed an issue in the Mysterious Cave stage that would prevent players from progressing if traversed in a certain manner.
・ Fixed an issue in the Clock Tower stage that would prevent players from progressing if traversed in a certain manner.
・ Fixed an issue in co-op mode where the compass would remain on screen perpetually for Player 2.
・ Made adjustments to the compass input sensitivity to reduce the probability of it being displayed incorrectly.
・ Fixed an issue in the Mysterious Cave stage where the compass would incorrectly point towards a non-existent rare item.
・ Fixed an issue with certain tutorials in which the text would not be displayed properly.
・ Other minor bug fixes.

