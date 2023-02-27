Patch notes for 27 Feb 2023

The power outage situation has escalated to a ridiculous level, resulting in this update being way later and a lot smaller than I was aiming for. At least it's a little less wet around here for this update.
So, what's new?
- Adjusted the volume of several background music tracks in Chapter 1 + 2
- Some minor tweaks and fixes to dialogue here and there
- A few tweaks to the system
Out of game:
StarStruck has been entered in the Game Development World Championship (GDWC 2022)!!!
So if you want to further support me, drop by and give me a like and a share at on the StarStruck GDWC page
https://thegdwc.com/games/starstruck
