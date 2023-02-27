 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StarStruck update for 27 February 2023

Patch notes for 27 Feb 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10644657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The power outage situation has escalated to a ridiculous level, resulting in this update being way later and a lot smaller than I was aiming for. At least it's a little less wet around here for this update.

So, what's new?

  • Adjusted the volume of several background music tracks in Chapter 1 + 2
  • Some minor tweaks and fixes to dialogue here and there
  • A few tweaks to the system

Out of game:

StarStruck has been entered in the Game Development World Championship (GDWC 2022)!!!
So if you want to further support me, drop by and give me a like and a share at on the StarStruck GDWC page
https://thegdwc.com/games/starstruck

Thank you for your continued support.
Have a stellar day! =)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116971
  • Loading history…
Depot 2116972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link