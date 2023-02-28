First big patch!

Hello everyone, the Duck Team in touch!

It's been two weeks since the release date, and during that time we've been listening to your feedback and working to improve the game. You've written a lot of kind words and made some great comments, which we've taken on board right away. You make us better, thank you!

Changes:

you can use continuations on boss games in story mode now;

the final chapter before the boss has 5 mini-games instead of 10;

various changes/balance/time settings in the 20 mini-games are much simpler now. For example, in Mad Day, if you don't move for 5 seconds, the car will start flashing and explode soon. This is for that rare case when you get unfortunate enough to get stuck with a stalker and can't get out;

Minor bug fixes. For example, speed fixes in some mini-games where there were still issues on monitors >60Hz. Full-screen works fine on all monitors other than 16:9 (It means black bars will be where they should be, and the game window will not be stretched and compressed);