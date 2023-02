Share · View all patches · Build 10644561 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 09:26:08 UTC by Wendy

A 15 minute exercise time added to the new Foudation Level.

There is now a 10 minute and a 15 minute option in the new Foundation Level.

A 20 minute option is being built for the next update.

Thank you for the valuable feedback letting me know that the new level is welcomed by players.

Cheers,

Kevin :)