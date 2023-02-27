[27/02 - 06/03] Now in the NosMall: Golden Eagle Wings Box

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Raise your eyes to the sky and conquer the skies! Head on over to the NosMall from 27th February (11:00 AM) and pick up the Golden Eagle Wings Box! It contains a variety of powerful items for you – with a bit of good fortune you’ll get your hands on the Golden Eagle Wings or one of the many other valuable treasures!

Golden Eagle Wings Box

Contains one of the following items:

Golden Eagle Wings

Retro Wings Box

Lunar Wings

Crystal Wings

Petal Wings

Onyx Wings

Blade Wings

Lightning Wings

Zephyr Wings

Fairy Wings

Mega Titan Wings

Golden Wings

6x Lower SP Protection Scroll

6x Higher SP Protection Scroll

60x Wings of Friendship

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

120x Huge Recovery Potion

30x Sealed Vessel

6x Fairy Booster

5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

3x Tarot Card Game

Golden Eagle Wings effects:

Movement speed +1

Provides a 20% chance to summon the Onyx Dragon’s Shadow

5% chance of triggering the Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings effect when attacking

Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings:

Level 4 buff

For 7 seconds, all of your attacks hit

Movement speed +2

Reduces the enemy’s elemental resistances by 5

Have fun,

The NosTale Team