 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NosTale update for 27 February 2023

[27/02 - 06/03] Now in the NosMall: Golden Eagle Wings Box

Share · View all patches · Build 10644501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Raise your eyes to the sky and conquer the skies! Head on over to the NosMall from 27th February (11:00 AM) and pick up the Golden Eagle Wings Box! It contains a variety of powerful items for you – with a bit of good fortune you’ll get your hands on the Golden Eagle Wings or one of the many other valuable treasures!

Golden Eagle Wings Box

Contains one of the following items:

  • Golden Eagle Wings
  • Retro Wings Box
  • Lunar Wings
  • Crystal Wings
  • Petal Wings
  • Onyx Wings
  • Blade Wings
  • Lightning Wings
  • Zephyr Wings
  • Fairy Wings
  • Mega Titan Wings
  • Golden Wings
  • 6x Lower SP Protection Scroll
  • 6x Higher SP Protection Scroll
  • 60x Wings of Friendship
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
  • 120x Huge Recovery Potion
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • 6x Fairy Booster
  • 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 3x Tarot Card Game
Golden Eagle Wings effects:
  • Movement speed +1
  • Provides a 20% chance to summon the Onyx Dragon’s Shadow
  • 5% chance of triggering the Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings effect when attacking
Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings:
  • Level 4 buff
  • For 7 seconds, all of your attacks hit
  • Movement speed +2
  • Reduces the enemy’s elemental resistances by 5

Have fun,
The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 10644501
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link