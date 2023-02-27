[27/02 - 06/03] Now in the NosMall: Golden Eagle Wings Box

Raise your eyes to the sky and conquer the skies! Head on over to the NosMall from 27th February (11:00 AM) and pick up the Golden Eagle Wings Box! It contains a variety of powerful items for you – with a bit of good fortune you’ll get your hands on the Golden Eagle Wings or one of the many other valuable treasures!
Golden Eagle Wings Box
Contains one of the following items:
- Golden Eagle Wings
- Retro Wings Box
- Lunar Wings
- Crystal Wings
- Petal Wings
- Onyx Wings
- Blade Wings
- Lightning Wings
- Zephyr Wings
- Fairy Wings
- Mega Titan Wings
- Golden Wings
- 6x Lower SP Protection Scroll
- 6x Higher SP Protection Scroll
- 60x Wings of Friendship
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
- 120x Huge Recovery Potion
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- 6x Fairy Booster
- 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
- 3x Tarot Card Game
Golden Eagle Wings effects:
- Movement speed +1
- Provides a 20% chance to summon the Onyx Dragon’s Shadow
- 5% chance of triggering the Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings effect when attacking
Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings:
- Level 4 buff
- For 7 seconds, all of your attacks hit
- Movement speed +2
- Reduces the enemy’s elemental resistances by 5
Have fun,
The NosTale Team
