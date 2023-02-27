Organosphere V0.9.4.8
- New NPC Lip Syncing and voice interactions.
- New game start flow. [Start on arcadia and interact with NPC's prior to landing on surface]
3.New physical red dot sight[instead of U.I. based] that works even with game HUD is disabled and also follows mesh orientation for increased realism.
- Improved arcadia look & feel.
- New sci-fi screens for inside arcadia.
- Increased required amount of score to achieve "Jackpot" achievement from 40,000 to 100,000.
- Removed superfluous gantry achievement and RPG achievement.
- New settings menu camera angle.
- Removed customizable FOV in favor of a cinematic fixed "35mm" look.
- Cleaned up some internal error messages in graphics menu.
- Some new easter eggs.
- Fixed some internal missing object references.
- Improved shotgun reload audio.
- Increased soldier health so they don't die with so few shots.
- Gave enemies many more vocal lines including in English as well.
- Improved main weapon audio Foley quality.
- Removed prototype giant "Warbots" + achievement. Added more interesting gunfight enemy configurations in this part of the game instead.
18.Fixed issue with car alarms repeating in too quick a succession when firing upon an explodable vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon.
- Fixed over unrealistic car vehicle explosion physics force.
- Improved metal impact audio when shooting explodable vehicles.
- Improved vehicle explosion audio.
- Removed some unnecessary computer console desks in arcadia bridge.
- Fixed minor issue with being able to trigger mouse wheel weapon switch while game is paused.
The voices used currently for NPC interactions are just placeholders/experiments while working on the lipsyncing system. With the new lipsync system in place it will be easy to just keep improving on voices without having to re-animate every time.
Changed files in this update