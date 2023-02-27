 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Organosphere update for 27 February 2023

Organosphere V0.9.4.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10644482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Organosphere V0.9.4.8

  1. New NPC Lip Syncing and voice interactions.
  2. New game start flow. [Start on arcadia and interact with NPC's prior to landing on surface]
    3.New physical red dot sight[instead of U.I. based] that works even with game HUD is disabled and also follows mesh orientation for increased realism.
  3. Improved arcadia look & feel.
  4. New sci-fi screens for inside arcadia.
  5. Increased required amount of score to achieve "Jackpot" achievement from 40,000 to 100,000.
  6. Removed superfluous gantry achievement and RPG achievement.
  7. New settings menu camera angle.
  8. Removed customizable FOV in favor of a cinematic fixed "35mm" look.
  9. Cleaned up some internal error messages in graphics menu.
  10. Some new easter eggs.
  11. Fixed some internal missing object references.
  12. Improved shotgun reload audio.
  13. Increased soldier health so they don't die with so few shots.
  14. Gave enemies many more vocal lines including in English as well.
  15. Improved main weapon audio Foley quality.
  16. Removed prototype giant "Warbots" + achievement. Added more interesting gunfight enemy configurations in this part of the game instead.
    18.Fixed issue with car alarms repeating in too quick a succession when firing upon an explodable vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon.
  17. Fixed over unrealistic car vehicle explosion physics force.
  18. Improved metal impact audio when shooting explodable vehicles.
  19. Improved vehicle explosion audio.
  20. Removed some unnecessary computer console desks in arcadia bridge.
  21. Fixed minor issue with being able to trigger mouse wheel weapon switch while game is paused.
    The voices used currently for NPC interactions are just placeholders/experiments while working on the lipsyncing system. With the new lipsync system in place it will be easy to just keep improving on voices without having to re-animate every time.

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link