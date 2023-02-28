The Full release is Out now!



Hello everyone!

We are so excited to announce this moment we've been waiting for is finally here!

The full release provides a new mode called Roguelike with new characters.

Please check out the all new fun, different than the campaign mode.

In addition, Merge & Blade is now available on Xbox game pass for Xbox and PC as well!

Thanks a million for your patience and we are so sorry to keep you waiting so long. What we’ve been done is all thanks to you guys. We have plans to update and more surprise news that are unveiled. Please stay tuned. We will be back soon with progress report.

We are also waiting for your feedback here:

Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MagicCubeGames

Thanks!

See you soon!