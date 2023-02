Share · View all patches · Build 10644406 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Added:

• Added the ability to scroll up and down trough the global leaderboard. (top 100)

Fixed Issues:

• Fixed misalignment of several fallback fonts.

• Fixed name card on title screen to accommodate for names with more characters.

Various:

• Removed deprecated Assets and Test Scenes.

• Removed irrelevant stats from Leaderboards.