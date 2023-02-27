Corpse Keeper Update 0227

Game Adjustment
-For equipped gear, added the character's icon who is currently wearing the equipment in the bottom right corner.
-Removed the reading buff of repairing the bone injury immediately.
Bug Fixes
-Fixed the false white flash effect of the Knight Cross Lance when not performing stabbing attacks.
-Resolved the problem of some items being automatically unequipped after a certain piece of equipment was salvaged at the forging table.
-Fixed the issue of the triggering conditions and false descriptions of the attribute “Bone Stress Transformation”.
-Resolved the problem of the attribute "Unpredictable" being triggered even when the character uses single weapons.
Changed files in this update