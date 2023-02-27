Corpse Keeper Update 0227

Game Adjustment

-For equipped gear, added the character's icon who is currently wearing the equipment in the bottom right corner.

-Removed the reading buff of repairing the bone injury immediately.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed the false white flash effect of the Knight Cross Lance when not performing stabbing attacks.

-Resolved the problem of some items being automatically unequipped after a certain piece of equipment was salvaged at the forging table.

-Fixed the issue of the triggering conditions and false descriptions of the attribute “Bone Stress Transformation”.

-Resolved the problem of the attribute "Unpredictable" being triggered even when the character uses single weapons.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mlclStudio

Join our Discord to send feedback: http://discord.gg/yKSBjxep7Z