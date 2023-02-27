Wardrobe Fix

Hey there alchemists, I've fixed a pesky bug that was causing players to lose gold when they exited the wardrobe.

The issue was related to a glitch in the game's code that was mistakenly deducting gold from players' accounts when they exited the wardrobe. I've identified the problem and corrected it, so you can now exit the wardrobe with confidence, knowing that your gold is safe and sound.

I apologize for any inconvenience this bug may have caused, and I appreciate your patience while I worked to resolve the issue. As always, if you come across any other bugs or issues in the game, please don't hesitate to let me know so I can work to fix them as quickly as possible.

Thanks for playing, have a nice day!