0.0.3.8 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10644311 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 11:06:15 UTC by Wendy

hello everyone!

I'm glad to bring you version 0.0.3.8

Increase of various traps that can be built

Mine

▪ One-time trap with great power can cause damage to surrounding traps and buildings.







Burner trap

▪ One-time trap, continuous damage, can cause damage to surrounding traps and buildings.





Wooden thorn

• Cause damage to zombies and players in the range, and manually reload after the trap is triggered.



Iron spike

• Cause damage to the zombies and players in the range. After the trap is triggered, it needs to be manually reloaded, and it will be automatically reloaded after the power is turned on.





Log trap

▪ After triggering, the log will fall and cause damage. You can only manually reload it.



Electric gillnet

▪ After triggering, the gill net will fall and cause damage. After the trap is triggered, it needs to be manually reloaded. After the power is turned on, it will be automatically reloaded.





Electric blade machine

▪ After the power is turned on, the blade rotates automatically and causes continuous injury. There is no injury when the power is not turned on.



Electric gasoline gun

▪ After the power is turned on, the torch causes continuous damage, and there is no damage when the power is not turned on.



Tie Ju Ma

▪ It has the function of blocking, causing continuous damage to the zombies and players in the range.



WindowsServer dedicated server deployment

This server is for the convenience of PVE players. Players can set up their own servers. We are still adding some PVP elements

Server deployment instructions:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1963370/view/3673285758055384940

Add search by room name

Added Swedish support

Optimized data transmission, taking up less bandwidth

Fix that if the player is using items such as worktable, the offline or offline will always be stuck

Seeds can now be stacked

Global illumination in Lumen mode is optimized to obtain better exposure effect indoors

Sometimes there are problems in repairing skin gloss

Merge to the latest translation file on February 24

Add a list of thanks for translation support and thank you for your contributions to translation (if there is any omission in the list, please contact me, sorry)