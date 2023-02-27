Update 0.5.0 - Mission Bullet Hell

Changelog

New Expert Mission: Bullet Hell

Short-Session Game Mode similar to Aurora

Requires Energy Core 4

New and Old Time Survival Enemies

Quicker Time to Action

High-Speed

A word of warning: This mission isn't about destruction, it's about pure survival (not like Obliteration and Aurora). The Red Orbs return and hopefully, the new Active System will help you show them who's in control. If you want more destruction mayhem, no worries, the next content updates will be more community-driven -> Stay tuned for the survey!

Additional Changes

New Active System: Electrokinetic Cannon

Player Ship Floating Damage Number

Hotfix 0.4.0.1: Neverending Aurora Mission Round

Hotfix 0.4.0.2: Related to Doomsday Explosions

What's Next?