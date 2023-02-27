 Skip to content

Outnumbered update for 27 February 2023

Update 0.5.0 - Mission Bullet Hell

Update 0.5.0 - Mission Bullet Hell

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Expert Mission: Bullet Hell
  • Short-Session Game Mode similar to Aurora
  • Requires Energy Core 4
  • New and Old Time Survival Enemies
  • Quicker Time to Action
  • High-Speed

A word of warning: This mission isn't about destruction, it's about pure survival (not like Obliteration and Aurora). The Red Orbs return and hopefully, the new Active System will help you show them who's in control. If you want more destruction mayhem, no worries, the next content updates will be more community-driven -> Stay tuned for the survey!

Additional Changes
  • New Active System: Electrokinetic Cannon
  • Player Ship Floating Damage Number
  • Hotfix 0.4.0.1: Neverending Aurora Mission Round
  • Hotfix 0.4.0.2: Related to Doomsday Explosions

What's Next?

  • Achievements
  • Survey to plan the next updates

