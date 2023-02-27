Patchnote - v1.0.4

This is just a little update addressing some of the issues.
- A bug where a game would crash when using Ball of Light with Doublepatch has been (hopefully) fixed.
- You can now navigate menus (this includes Hog Offers, Stores, etc...) using WASD keys.
- In previous versions you could get a store discount of more than 100%, which would lead to a situation where a store would pay you for buying items. This was intentional and I left that in just for the silliness of it. However, a lot of people thought this was a bug, so I decided to fix it. Now, you can't get more than 100% discount.
There were more bugs and suggestions posted in Community HUB, that requires more time to track down and fix or implement. If you found a bug or have a suggestion, do post them in Community HUB. I read them all even if I do not respond.
Cheers,
---Hobofeller
Changed files in this update