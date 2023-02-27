 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyclo Chambers update for 27 February 2023

Patchnote - v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10644285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a little update addressing some of the issues.

  • A bug where a game would crash when using Ball of Light with Doublepatch has been (hopefully) fixed.
  • You can now navigate menus (this includes Hog Offers, Stores, etc...) using WASD keys.
  • In previous versions you could get a store discount of more than 100%, which would lead to a situation where a store would pay you for buying items. This was intentional and I left that in just for the silliness of it. However, a lot of people thought this was a bug, so I decided to fix it. Now, you can't get more than 100% discount.

There were more bugs and suggestions posted in Community HUB, that requires more time to track down and fix or implement. If you found a bug or have a suggestion, do post them in Community HUB. I read them all even if I do not respond.

Cheers,
---Hobofeller

Changed files in this update

Depot 2146181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link