Patchnote - v1.0.4

This is just a little update addressing some of the issues.

A bug where a game would crash when using Ball of Light with Doublepatch has been (hopefully) fixed.

You can now navigate menus (this includes Hog Offers, Stores, etc...) using WASD keys.

In previous versions you could get a store discount of more than 100%, which would lead to a situation where a store would pay you for buying items. This was intentional and I left that in just for the silliness of it. However, a lot of people thought this was a bug, so I decided to fix it. Now, you can't get more than 100% discount.

There were more bugs and suggestions posted in Community HUB, that requires more time to track down and fix or implement. If you found a bug or have a suggestion, do post them in Community HUB. I read them all even if I do not respond.

Cheers,

---Hobofeller