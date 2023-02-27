 Skip to content

Between Two Worlds update for 27 February 2023

Chapter 5 Image Gallery added!

Build 10644164

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small patch adding the Chapter 5 image gallery, and fixing a couple of small bugs in the previous code.

No new game content has been added yet!

