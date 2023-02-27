HotFix 0.1
Fixed:
- **More Visible Snakes
- Reduction Amount of Snakes
- Reduction falling Rate of Hunger and Thirst 50%
- Navmesh Agent and Collider fixed in snakes
- Monster Crab Refixed
- Zombie Damage down 20-->12
- Snake Damage down 20-->10
- Irritating sound during hit deer Removed
- Fixed Rifle Shoot Distance
- Fixed Upgrade in Inventory
- Attack Distance Pipe, Axe 3-->3.5
- Rifle Dmg 12-->15
- Axe Dmg 8-->12
- Bluberry +1Health,+1Thirst More
- Cooked Meat/Fish + More Health**
And Addiction:
- Added Zoom to Rifle!!
