Devil's Island Playtest update for 27 February 2023

HotFix 0.1

Build 10644142

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • **More Visible Snakes
  • Reduction Amount of Snakes
  • Reduction falling Rate of Hunger and Thirst 50%
  • Navmesh Agent and Collider fixed in snakes
  • Monster Crab Refixed
  • Zombie Damage down 20-->12
  • Snake Damage down 20-->10
  • Irritating sound during hit deer Removed
  • Fixed Rifle Shoot Distance
  • Fixed Upgrade in Inventory
  • Attack Distance Pipe, Axe 3-->3.5
  • Rifle Dmg 12-->15
  • Axe Dmg 8-->12
  • Bluberry +1Health,+1Thirst More
  • Cooked Meat/Fish + More Health**

And Addiction:

  • Added Zoom to Rifle!!

