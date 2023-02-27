- Configurable hotkeys
- Added targeting subpriorities based on hp
- slight adjustment to enemies spawned
- Now creating backups of old logs
- Snake enemy parts now continuously get pushed toward the castle
- rocket turret now shoots immediately upon landing
- Fixed exp bar on unit tooltip not filling up
- Added box around level up text on results screen
- Added more information on armor tooltip
- Consolidated recoil stat. They are now a combined "Recoil Control".
- Changed attack speed and recoil stats display to reflect that they are % based
- Card highlight is dimmer if unit is already maxed
- Changed rampart turret to summon damage
- Lowered time between sapper's bomb casts 14 > 8
- Reduced amount of damage reduction lost during minotaur's charge
- Added Sundering shots gunmod to unlocks
- Added burning bullets gunmod to unlocks
- Increased recoil of shotgun
- Added exploding mod graphic
- increased scaling strength after 31
- Added blue exclamation on unit tab if there is a purchasable stack
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 27 February 2023
0.15.0 - Targeting subpriorities and Configurable hotkeys
Patchnotes via Steam Community
