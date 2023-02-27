 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 27 February 2023

0.15.0 - Targeting subpriorities and Configurable hotkeys

Build 10644060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Configurable hotkeys
  • Added targeting subpriorities based on hp
  • slight adjustment to enemies spawned
  • Now creating backups of old logs
  • Snake enemy parts now continuously get pushed toward the castle
  • rocket turret now shoots immediately upon landing
  • Fixed exp bar on unit tooltip not filling up
  • Added box around level up text on results screen
  • Added more information on armor tooltip
  • Consolidated recoil stat. They are now a combined "Recoil Control".
  • Changed attack speed and recoil stats display to reflect that they are % based
  • Card highlight is dimmer if unit is already maxed
  • Changed rampart turret to summon damage
  • Lowered time between sapper's bomb casts 14 > 8
  • Reduced amount of damage reduction lost during minotaur's charge
  • Added Sundering shots gunmod to unlocks
  • Added burning bullets gunmod to unlocks
  • Increased recoil of shotgun
  • Added exploding mod graphic
  • increased scaling strength after 31
  • Added blue exclamation on unit tab if there is a purchasable stack

