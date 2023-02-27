English
############Content##############
[Persona Masks]Dr. Kyofu can now create persona masks from your pets.
[Persona Masks]Alicia's relationship will drop if she is in your group when you let Dr. Kyofu make a persona mask.
[Persona Masks]Added a document in Dr. Kyofu's lab: Dr. Kyofu's Research on Persona
[Wiki]Added a wiki page about the persona masks: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Persona_Masks
简体中文
############Content##############
【人格面具】恐怖博士现在可以用你的宠物制造人格面具。
【人格面具】如果你在让恐怖博士制造人格面具的时候艾丽西亚在队伍里，那么会降低关系度。
【人格面具】在恐怖博士的实验室里加入了一份文档《恐怖博士的人格面具研究》
【维基】加入了一个关于人格面具的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Persona_Masks
[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 February 2023
Update, Version 20230227
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update