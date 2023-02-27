Update, Version 20230227

English

[Persona Masks]Dr. Kyofu can now create persona masks from your pets.

[Persona Masks]Alicia's relationship will drop if she is in your group when you let Dr. Kyofu make a persona mask.

[Persona Masks]Added a document in Dr. Kyofu's lab: Dr. Kyofu's Research on Persona

[Wiki]Added a wiki page about the persona masks: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Persona_Masks

简体中文

【人格面具】恐怖博士现在可以用你的宠物制造人格面具。

【人格面具】如果你在让恐怖博士制造人格面具的时候艾丽西亚在队伍里，那么会降低关系度。

【人格面具】在恐怖博士的实验室里加入了一份文档《恐怖博士的人格面具研究》

【维基】加入了一个关于人格面具的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Persona_Masks