[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 February 2023

Update, Version 20230227

English
[Persona Masks]Dr. Kyofu can now create persona masks from your pets.
[Persona Masks]Alicia's relationship will drop if she is in your group when you let Dr. Kyofu make a persona mask.
[Persona Masks]Added a document in Dr. Kyofu's lab: Dr. Kyofu's Research on Persona
[Wiki]Added a wiki page about the persona masks: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Persona_Masks
简体中文
【人格面具】恐怖博士现在可以用你的宠物制造人格面具。
【人格面具】如果你在让恐怖博士制造人格面具的时候艾丽西亚在队伍里，那么会降低关系度。
【人格面具】在恐怖博士的实验室里加入了一份文档《恐怖博士的人格面具研究》
【维基】加入了一个关于人格面具的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Persona_Masks

