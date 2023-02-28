 Skip to content

Write 'n' Fight update for 28 February 2023

  1. Gameplay:
  • Changed bull attack algorithm (Hemingway's Skill 2). Thanks @kamoihito, @Kaitoman1216Lov
  • Changed the algorithm for the transition to magical arenas
  1. Multiplayer and Rollback:
  • New adjustment of Find a Friend Mode

