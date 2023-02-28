D1P
- Gameplay:
- Changed bull attack algorithm (Hemingway's Skill 2). Thanks @kamoihito, @Kaitoman1216Lov
- Changed the algorithm for the transition to magical arenas
- Multiplayer and Rollback:
- New adjustment of Find a Friend Mode
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
D1P
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update